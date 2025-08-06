Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $38,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of McKesson by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $709.15 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $716.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $677.85.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,488 shares of company stock worth $37,242,862 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.