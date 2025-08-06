IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

ADPT stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 74.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

