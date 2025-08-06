Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,955 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $31,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 70,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,482,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 361,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,163,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AVDE opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.12. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

