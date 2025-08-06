Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $35.50 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of United Rentals worth $35,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $865.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.71.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of URI stock opened at $868.01 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $903.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $771.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $701.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

