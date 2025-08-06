Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.77% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $28,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 46,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,847,000 after purchasing an additional 179,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 652,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,208,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

IYF stock opened at $120.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.14. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $124.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.