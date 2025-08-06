25,000 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 420.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.78. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $75.06 and a twelve month high of $181.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.61.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 465.13% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

