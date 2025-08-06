IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Makes New $169,000 Investment in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,711.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,634,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,452 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,586,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,572,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,102,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 60,617 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NRIX opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $864.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.27. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 234.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $44,056 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,308 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $51,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 69,023 shares in the company, valued at $828,966.23. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,584.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,697.36. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,014 shares of company stock worth $163,014 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

