iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.85. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

