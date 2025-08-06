Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 496,146 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Energizer by 427.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 269,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 218,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Energizer by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 179,521 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,043,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,600. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Moore bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $346,500. This represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of ENR stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $39.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.52. Energizer had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 181.90%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 164.38%.

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.