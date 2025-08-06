Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCH. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Potlatch by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Potlatch by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Potlatch by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Potlatch during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Potlatch by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCH. Truist Financial upgraded Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Potlatch Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Potlatch Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Potlatch Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.62%.

About Potlatch

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

