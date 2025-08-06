Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $434.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $276.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.84 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

