Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $313,000 Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $4,944,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $4,695,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 414,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 122,847 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 60,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 2,396,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55,314 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PEO opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 931.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.