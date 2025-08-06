Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $870,000 Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 504,309 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

HE opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $744.07 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

