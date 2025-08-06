Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 90,945 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $163.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.44 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 73.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.86.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

