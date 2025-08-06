Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $673,000 Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 185.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,746,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,935,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.44.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $445.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $471.55 and a 200-day moving average of $462.67. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 15.0%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

