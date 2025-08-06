Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,202 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,202 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 1,946.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 1st quarter worth $826,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,689,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:EG opened at $328.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.37. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.14 by $2.22. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $362.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EG

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.