20,351 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,351 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after buying an additional 474,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,930.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 305,818 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 494.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after buying an additional 245,131 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $6,260,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WGO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.8%

WGO stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $842.02 million, a PE ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $65.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently -230.51%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.