Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 170,370 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,370 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,716,000 after purchasing an additional 275,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 466,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,697,000 after purchasing an additional 57,386 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 392,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $55,100,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.76 and a 12 month high of $179.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.25. DaVita had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,700. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.40.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

