Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 181.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 153.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 530,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after buying an additional 304,376 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 22,454 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHLB opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

