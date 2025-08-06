Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 145.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Post by 68.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 167.2% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 112.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Post Stock Performance

POST stock opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Post had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $190,697.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,546.47. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 186,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,298,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,027,556.37. This represents a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

