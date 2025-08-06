Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $757,000 Investment in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRYS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,314,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,831,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 512,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,324,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.67. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.80 and a 52 week high of $207.84.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.42 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total transaction of $2,019,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,443,276 shares in the company, valued at $216,924,382.80. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,800 shares of company stock worth $7,487,943. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KRYS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $176.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.22.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

