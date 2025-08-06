15,838 Shares in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 508.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 152.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Sonoco Products by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sonoco Products by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products Company has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.