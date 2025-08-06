Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,752 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.4%

FI opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.22 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.08.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

