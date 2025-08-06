PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 966.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 95.8% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PPG stock opened at $106.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.55. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 61.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.