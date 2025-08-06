iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,951,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,812,000 after buying an additional 2,124,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,693,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,028,000 after buying an additional 335,577 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after buying an additional 113,763 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,152,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after buying an additional 89,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 881,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 82,766 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

