Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $803,000 Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

United Bankshares stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.79. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

