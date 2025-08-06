Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 79,123 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,123 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 133.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,677,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 127.0% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 578,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 323,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts Trading Down 1.3%

FLL stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $161.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.09%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.96 million.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Eric J. Green bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 203,523 shares in the company, valued at $691,978.20. This trade represents a 14.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Full House Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FLL

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.