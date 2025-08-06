Insider Buying: Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Kelly Doherty acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,470. The trade was a 5.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

