Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MasTec (MTZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MasTec (NYSE: MTZ):

8/4/2025 – MasTec was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/4/2025 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $196.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2025 – MasTec was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2025 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $219.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2025 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $181.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2025 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $170.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2025 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $175.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2025 – MasTec was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/28/2025 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2025 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $214.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2025 – MasTec had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

7/16/2025 – MasTec had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $171.00.

7/5/2025 – MasTec was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/1/2025 – MasTec is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2025 – MasTec was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/9/2025 – MasTec was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $177.75 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.01 and a 52-week high of $194.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 1.83.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,051.98. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,993,575. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 163.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,843,000 after purchasing an additional 648,184 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,021,000 after purchasing an additional 373,145 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 363,502 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $46,612,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 171.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 390,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,607,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

