Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $2.14. Marchex shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 12,149 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $93.10 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Marchex by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

