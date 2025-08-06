Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Avient’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Avient in a research report issued on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Avient's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. Avient has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $54.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 84.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 75.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Avient by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 18.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

