CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.32 and traded as high as $97.84. CVR Partners shares last traded at $96.96, with a volume of 38,857 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

CVR Partners Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.07.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.56 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 29.35%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $3.89 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1,601.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 108.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

