First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.03 and traded as high as $42.48. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund shares last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 610,247 shares traded.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Stock Up 0.6%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 150.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

