Stevia (OTCMKTS:STEV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Stevia shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 64,007 shares trading hands.
Stevia Trading Down 5.3%
Stevia Company Profile
Stevia Corp., a farm management and healthcare company, focuses on developing plant breeding and agricultural methodologies. The company invests in the research and development, and IP acquisition, as well as manages propagation, nursery, and plantations. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stevia
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Receive News & Ratings for Stevia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.