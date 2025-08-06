Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.77 and traded as high as C$11.08. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$10.93, with a volume of 530,569 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Desjardins raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.89.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -9.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Lee Ernest Mcquaig bought 3,600 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.85 per share, with a total value of C$31,860.00. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.