Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PESXQ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Pioneer Energy Services shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 464,700 shares trading hands.
Pioneer Energy Services Stock Up 5.6%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
About Pioneer Energy Services
Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Energy Services
- What is a Dividend King?
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.