Wolverine World Wide Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,505 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof137% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,319 call options.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE WWW opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $24.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.