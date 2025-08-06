Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.64. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 14,295 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 56.22% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Further Reading

