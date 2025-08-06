Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. 1,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 509,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Zoomcar Trading Down 2.9%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zoomcar stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned 2.22% of Zoomcar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoomcar Company Profile

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. The company connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. Its platform offers vehicle searching and discovery, host and guest chat, vehicle and driver tracking, and ratings services.

