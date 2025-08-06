Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Update

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 437,500 shares, anincreaseof65.8% from the June 30th total of 263,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DWVYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

DWVYF opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

