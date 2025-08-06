Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rises By 65.5%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 202,600 shares, anincreaseof65.5% from the June 30th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Enel Stock Down 1.3%

ENLAY stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Enel has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Enel had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enel will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Enel Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1428 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 290.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Enel’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENLAY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Enel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

