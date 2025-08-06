Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 288,700 shares, agrowthof66.1% from the June 30th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

IGD opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 140,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 92,446 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.