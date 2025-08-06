Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 288,700 shares, agrowthof66.1% from the June 30th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
IGD opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $5.86.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
