Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 201,500 shares, anincreaseof64.9% from the June 30th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,614,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 167,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $17,818,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 42.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 905,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 268,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 838,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 198,940 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BXMX opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
