ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,500 shares, anincreaseof66.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:PFFL opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

