ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,500 shares, anincreaseof66.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Trading Down 0.3%
NYSEARCA:PFFL opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $11.65.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.