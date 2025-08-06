Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $38.28. Approximately 9,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 13,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 million, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISE. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the second quarter worth about $786,000.

About Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

