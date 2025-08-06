PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Shares Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 78,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 186,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 million, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) by 232.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,349 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of PEDEVCO worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

