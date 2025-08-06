Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 632 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

