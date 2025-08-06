Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Sells 12,985 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 836,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

