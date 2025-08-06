Hemington Wealth Management Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,098,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,973,000 after buying an additional 665,214 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,653,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,714,000 after acquiring an additional 268,091 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,540,000 after acquiring an additional 121,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,258 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,021,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,469,000 after purchasing an additional 47,667 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.48. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $132.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

