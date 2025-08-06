Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 6,330 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL owned about 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,436,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2,741.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 95.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 93,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 45,346 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 47.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 68,609 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 0.7%

CEF stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.